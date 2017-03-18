Fiery crash in Denton County leaves one dead

1:30 Two children injured in accidental shooting outside Chuck E. Cheese's Pause

2:01 Winter weather forecast for North Texas

30:32 Officer Down

2:05 Rangers' A.J. Griffin pleased with Alamodome outing

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:07 TCU's Parrish explains strides made as a road team this year

1:34 Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story