Fiery crash in Denton County leaves one dead

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash late Friday in Denton County.
Police arrived about 9 p.m. at Interstate 35E near mile marker 458 in Hickory Creek where two vehicles involved in the crash had caught fire. One driver was pronounced dead on scene, officials said. The victim’s name will be released after relatives are notified.
One passenger was transported to a nearby hospital and their condition was not known early Saturday.
Hickory Creek police are investigating the crash.
