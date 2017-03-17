In Texas House, uncertain fate of bathroom bill could reverberate

3:33 Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price gives state of city address Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

3:49 Betsy Price, Ed Bass make funny cameos in Four Day Weekend's 20-year anniversary video

0:32 Two men killed in Fort Worth home invasion

0:27 1 killed, 1 injured in Dallas shooting

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

30:32 Officer Down

1:02 Adrian Beltre plays it cool (and funny) as time as Rangers camp winds down