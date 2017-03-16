Watch: Spring breakers swarm police in ruckus on South Texas beach

Police officers who were responding to fight on a beach in Port Aransas were rushed by a crowd of spring breakers, KII-TV reported.
The incident happened Wednesday evening. No one was injured, but it led to a few minutes of chaos, which was captured in a Facebook video. Here’s the clip obtained by KII:
Port Aransas police said officers had gone to the scene to arrest two men who were seen fighting. But the men resisted, according to KII, and took off toward nearby sand dunes. When the officers began chasing the men, the crowd followed the officers.
Officers pepper-sprayed the crowd and a second fight broke out, but the situation soon calmed down.
“In that location and other locations south of there, fights broke out in a matter of minutes,” Port Aransas police Chief Scott Burroughs told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times. “There's a mob mentality with that many people in one place. Two people will start arguing, someone throws a punch and it snowballs.”
