Texas man killed trying to stop car burglary

A Texas man was shot and killed Monday afternoon trying to do the right thing.
The Houston Chronicle reports around 2 p.m. a gas station owner was unloading materials from his car in southwest Houston when thieves tried to steal some of the merchandise.
“The trunk was open and the guy was rummaging around inside,” Sgt. Nathan Rosenblatt, a homicide detective, told the newspaper.
That was when Bobby Garcia saw what was happening and walked outside with the gas station owner to confront the thieves.
“We heard like a drop or something,” a worker told KTRK.
The lookout then shot both men.
Garcia, who was also a nearby tire shop owner and was at the store to buy drinks for his employees, died later at a hospital.
“He was a good man,” Jeniffer Hernandez, Garcia’s wife, told the Chronicle. “Give my husband some justice.”
The gas station owner was grazed by a bullet and was taken to the hospital.
Police are looking for a light blue or gray Chrysler 200.
