As nation’s voting machines age, ‘big fear is a repeat of the Florida 2000 election’

3:20 Ryan Gosling and the cast of Terrence Malick's Song to Song open SXSW Pause

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 8

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

0:29 East Texas hunters find 8-legged pig

4:28 Inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia House

2:05 Mike Hauschild pleased with latest audition for Rangers rotation

3:07 Mavs end homestand with 100-98 loss to Suns

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:45 YMLA gets a gym to use and gives something back