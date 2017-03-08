Ellis County sheriff resigns after pleading guilty to assault

Ellis County Sheriff Johnny Brown resigned Wednesday after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor assault on New Year’s Day.
Brown, who has been sheriff in Ellis County since 2009, got into a fight with two 21-year-old Killeen men who had gotten into an argument with his brother Bobby at a Whataburger in Midlothian about 2 a.m. on Jan. 1.
No arrests were made at the time, but Brown was subsequently charged with assault.
In a statement issued by his attorney days after the fracas, Brown claimed he “used the force and language necessary to end the violence, prevent further assaults, and protect others from being harmed.”
One of the Killeen men told Midlothian police, however, that Brown’s brother started the fight after words were exchanged, according to fox4news.com. He said the sheriff walked into the restaurant as the fight began and started throwing punches and yelling.
Midlothian police obtained surveillance video of the incident, which was turned over to the Ellis County DA’s office. The DA has yet to release the video citing a pending case related to the fight.
In his resignation statement Wednesday, Brown said, “I was involved in an unfortunate incident earlier this year which has reflected unfavorably upon me, and I do not want it to adversely impact the good men and women of the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office or the citizens we serve.”
He added: “I have also taken ownership of the criminal responsibility that arose from my participation in the incident involving my brother and third parties. I have accepted the judgment and sentencing of the court, and will not file a motion for a new trial or an appeal.”
He also apologized to “all who I may have hurt or disappointed” and said he had decided to end his law enforcement career and surrender his peace officer’s license.
Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon, the special prosecutor in the case, told the Waxahachie Daily Light that no further legal action would be taken against Brown.
As an aside, he said, “What you think occurs at 2 o’clock in the morning at a Whataburger” is “exactly what occurred.”
Ligon went on to explain that the Killeen men weren’t the perpetrators. “They did not initiate the confrontation,” he told the Daily Light. “Matthew Longoria acted to defend his friend Caleb Tomgenovich. And the sheriff, Mr. Brown, at that point, struck Matthew Longoria. The sheriff was prosecuted for the assault on Matthew Longoria.”
Longoria said afterward that he believes Brown “didn’t do his job that night.”
“He resigned and that is justice,” Longoria told the Light. “That is it. He stepped down, and I think he did the right thing.”
