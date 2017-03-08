Search continues for missing Trophy Club dad near Lake Grapevine

The search continues by land, water and air early Wednesday for a Trophy Club man who went missing near Lake Grapevine Monday, officials said.
Crews were up before sunrise using drones to search for Matthew Meinert, 38, who remains missing after his 2-year-old son Oliver was found in a wooded area around Denton Creek, Trophy Club police said.
Search efforts will be concentrated in the same area crews have been looking over the last two days, Texas Game Warden Cliff Swofford said.
Texas game wardens will continue their efforts by boat and sonar while area police agencies, including K9 units, search on foot near the creek. Drones will be used throughout the day and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter is expected to arrive sometime in the afternoon, Swofford said.
Game wardens who have searched the last two days will get a break Wednesday morning with a new set of wardens joining in before the original crews return later in the afternoon.
“Hopefully some of them will get some rest and a lot of us have a funeral to go to today,” Swofford said. “This just shows the level of dedication these guys have to this search.”
Police said Meinert launched a fishing boat from a ramp in Trophy Club about 5 p.m. Monday. About an hour later, his boat was found beached in an “unusual location” on the shore of Denton Creek, just west of U.S. 377, said Sgt. Tracey Shields, Trophy Club police spokesman.
Meinert’s boat contained fishing gear, shoes and a cellphone, officials said. Authorities immediately began searching, suspended the search about 2 a.m., and resumed at 8 a.m., Shields said.
“At this point I think we would have run across him if he was just wandering around in the woods somewhere,” said Brandon Barth, Flower Mound Fire Department emergency management officer. “I don’t ever want to say never because stranger things have happened, but we’ve saturated the area.”
Barth said more than 50 people from multiple jurisdictions have participated in this search, which has included at least one helicopter, drones, a K9 team and at least three boats. At one point one boat from Flower Mound authorities and two Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife boats were involved.
About 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, a game warden and Flower Mound police officer were walking through the woods back to the area where the boat was found when the boy walked right up to them, Swofford said.
“He was dry, scratched-up, scared and cold but he’s fine and we got him reunited with his mother,” Swofford said.
The child was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth as a precaution.
“As to what happened, anything would be just a guess right now. We really don’t know,” Swofford said.
Although winds were high Monday, with gusts up to 41 mph at the nearby Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, Swofford said rough water was likely not a factor because the creek is not as choppy as the lake.
The creek in that area is 5-10 feet deep with lots of hazards, Shields said.
Agencies assisting in the search include Trophy Club, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Roanoke police, as well as the game warden, Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Secret Service. The Secret Service assisted with accessing data on Matthew Meinert’s cellphone that might identify the boat’s route, Shields said.
