Texas

March 7, 2017 8:30 AM

One dies in single-vehicle crash on I-35 in Denton

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

DENTON

Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on the interstate early Tuesday in Denton.

One person died on scene after crashing about 5:45 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 near Milam Road, said Officer Shane Kizer, police spokesman.

The victim will be identified after relative’s have been notified.

Check back for updates.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

Texas

