One dies in single-vehicle crash on I-35 in Denton

Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on the interstate early Tuesday in Denton.
One person died on scene after crashing about 5:45 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 near Milam Road, said Officer Shane Kizer, police spokesman.
The victim will be identified after relative’s have been notified.
TRAFFIC ALERT: @DENTONPD: Deadly crash southbound on I-35 north of Loop 288. @TxDOTDallasPIO says one lane is getting through. pic.twitter.com/l8FOz087Az— CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) March 7, 2017
Check back for updates.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments