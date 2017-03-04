Scientists say Trump's border wall would devastate wildlife habitat

4:12 Seven-alarm fire guts Dallas apartment complex Pause

0:33 Crews work through night to clean up 18-wheeler wreckage in Grapevine

5:23 Tarrant County Sheriff addresses fatal domestic shooting near Haslet

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:33 Joey Gallo happy with progress early in spring

0:27 Man killed in single-vehicle wreck on west Loop 820 early Friday

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

0:57 These iconic American landmarks are made out of LEGO bricks