A pop-up Los Pollos Hermanos chicken joint is coming to SXSW

If you ever wanted to try a fictional, meth empire-fronting chicken restaurant, your chance might be coming up.
It appears Los Pollos Hermanos — the fast-food joint owned by kingpin Gus Fring on AMC’s “Breaking Bad” — will reportedly set up shop in Austin during the popular SXSW festival, which begins next week.
Permits were filed with the city last week for a temporary, 1,400 square-foot space in a parking lot at 122 W. 5th Street, according to Austin real estate publication Towers. The pop-up chicken joint would be big enough for about 500 people.
As the Towers story pointed out, the real-life Los Pollos Hermanos is likely a promotion for the South by Southwest conference, where “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk will make an appearance on March 12.
Odenkirk plays Jimmy McGill (and soon-to-be Saul Goodman) on the Breaking Bad spinoff. One of the show’s promos for its upcoming season is a Los Pollos Hermanos commercial featuring Fring, played by Giancarlo Esposito.
Maybe try their curly fries, too?
