Texas Independence Day? That’s everyday

It’s Texas Independence Day everyday if you’re a Texan. Even though today’s the official holiday.
That’s right. If you happen to work for the Lone Star State, you’ve got the day off, unless you’re one of the unfortunates working on a mandatory state skeleton crew.
If you’re not or you happen to be down near San Antonio anytime in the next couple of weeks, you can make an extended event of it.
Commemorating the great battle for independence in 1836, the Alamo is hosting 13 days of “interactive living history” and special events, with Alamo staff presenting overviews of what was happening at the Alamo on each of those days in 1836.
On Friday, visitors can get an idea of what it would have been like to be present at the mission during the siege leading up to the battle. In “An Evening with Heroes,” guides will lead groups through seven candlelit scenarios depicting events and conversations that took place the evening before the final Mexican attack.
The Siege and Battle of the Alamo: Day 9
On This Day in Texas History - March 2, 1836 On the ninth day of the siege, unbeknownst to defenders of the Alamo, the provisional Texas government at Washington-on-the-Brazos declares independence from Mexico. Follow the Alamo’s social media for a day-by-day overview of the events of the siege and battle of the Alamo. Visit www.thealamo.org for a full schedule of events to commemorate the 181st anniversary of the 1836 siege and battle.Posted by The Alamo on Thursday, March 2, 2017
The Alamo commemoration began on Feb. 23 and runs through Monday.
If you can’t make it down to San Antonio, you can take a minute wherever you are to appreciate (or lament, if that’s your jam) life in Texas, the bluebonnets, the open prairies, the music, the politics, the art, the highways, whatever. By all means, chime in with your thoughts. Others haven’t been bashful.
