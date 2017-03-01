North Texas man arrested in New York had bullets stuffed inside condoms

A 30-year-old Irving man was arrested in Manhattan after police found him with multiple weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition on Monday.
Port Authority police approached Amos J. Stowers about 4:30 p.m. on suspicion of smoking marijuana when they found him in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol, a switchblade, a folding knife and 106 rounds of additional ammunition, said officer Joseph Pentangelo, police spokesman.
He provided police with identification that said he was a resident of Irving. He was arrested without incident.
Pentangelo did not know what Stowers was doing in New York.
The ammunition found in his backpack was reportedly wrapped inside condoms and stuffed inside tubes of toothpaste, Pentangelo said.
Stowers also had unknown warrants out of Texas and Sioux City, Iowa, Pentangelo said.
He faces multiple charges for criminal possession of a weapon.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
