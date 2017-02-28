More than 15 pounds of meth seized on I-40

More than 15 pounds of methamphetamine worth more than $1.35 million were seized over the weekend in Carson County, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported.
The DPS Facebook page says a trooper stopped a 2007 Nissan Altima traveling east on I-40 near Conway at about 11:20 a.m. Saturday for a traffic violation and found the drug in a spare tire.
“We’re seeing more and more meth lately,” said Sgt. Cindy Barkley of the DPS in a phone interview Tuesday. “I-40 is a major drug corridor from the East [Coast] to the West Coast, so you’ll find a lot of drug traffickers going down I-40.”
Driver Juan Medina, 32, and passenger Jesus Ibarra, 48, both of Phoenix, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony, according to the DPS. They were booked into the Carson County Jail.
The drugs reportedly were being moved from Phoenix to Oklahoma City.
