Reward offered on vandals who pushed over ruins in West Texas ghost town

Authorities are still hunting for information on the vandals who pushed over ruins at a West Texas ghost town.
Employees of the nearby Starlight Theatre made the discovery that someone had pushed over the walls Feb. 19. KRLD reports that a reward for information is now $2,700.
Sharron Reed Gavin, a Starlight Theatre spokesperson, told KRLD that the ruins were “one of the most well known of their ruins here in Terlingua.”
According to the Terlingua Trading Co., the ruins were all that was left of a prominent family’s home. Felix Valenzuela, the town constable, was killed while making an arrest in the 1930s. He and members of his family were buried in the Terlingua cemetery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office at 432-837-3488.
“The Valenzuela residence was one of the homes that had multiple rooms and an interconnecting breezeway. It seems important to some as to whether or not four ruins or four walls were destroyed this past weekend. History was destroyed — history that many in this area have done so much to preserve. Think about it as four generations,” a Facebook post from the trading company reads.
According to the Texas State Historical Association, Terlingua started out as a quicksilver mining settlement in the 1800s. By 1922, 40 percent of the quicksilver in the U.S. came from Terlingua.
However, production declined and the Chisos Mining Co. went bankrupt, leaving the town to become a ghost town. Decades later tourism gave the town new life.
