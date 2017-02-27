Hillsboro pastor accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child

A 27-year-old man who leads a small Baptist church and is attending seminary in Waco was arrested Monday and faces child sexual assault charges.
Benjamin William Nelson was arrested at his home and booked into the Hill County Jail. He is being held on two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one charge of deadly conduct, according to Fox4News.
Whitney police say a mother found Nelson in a car with her underage daughter in a Whitney shopping center late Sunday. Police told Fox4 the deadly conduct charge stems from Nelson driving recklessly near the teen’s mother as he left the scene.
According to Nelson’s Facebook page, he is married, is pastor of Peoria Baptist Church and is attending George W. Truett Theological Seminary at Baylor University.
Police are concerned there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Whitney Police Department at 254-694-2638.
