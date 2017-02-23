Concussions put Texas bull rider ‘through hell’ before he killed himself

Before his suicide last month, Texas bull rider Ty Pozzobon was “going through hell,” his brain battered from numerous concussions, his friend told the San Antonio Express-News in story published Thursday.
“His head was lit up like a Christmas tree,” Randy Quartieri said of a brain scan Pozzobon had undergone.
Pozzobon, 25, killed himself Jan. 9 in Merritt, British Columbia, his hometown.
He competed on the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) circuit in Canada, but he also lived in Texas, where he married his wife.
Jayd Pozzobon told the Express-News that doctors believed her husband had Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease often associated with football players who suffered multiple concussions.
CTE can’t be diagnosed until after a person’s death, but Pozzobon had the symptoms: anxiety, depression and mood swings. It was enough that he decided to donate his brain to a neurological research center at the University of Washington, according to the Express-News.
And this week, his family established a foundation in his name, hoping to promote concussion awareness among rodeo athletes.
“We want anyone dealing with anxiety or depression to have somewhere to go, someone to talk to and a way for them to reach out to us for help to get the proper care,” Tanner Byrne, Pozzobon’s friend and foundation spokesman, said in a statement.
Concussions and other injuries are commonplace in bull riding, a sport considered to be the most dangerous in the world.
A 2011 study by Canadian researcher Dale Butterwick showed reports of 49 “catastrophic” rodeo injuries from 1989 to 2009. Twenty-one of those injuries were fatal, “far more than any other professional sport.” Eighteen of those deaths were from bull riding or junior steer riding events.
Competitors also face less-serious injuries on a day-to-day basis: Concussions, strains, sprains and bruises frequent the PBR injury report.
“Comparison of bull riding injury rates with other contact sports confirms bull riding is the most dangerous organized sport in the world,” Butterwick’s study said.
Many bull riders wear helmets with hockey-style faceguards, and several YouTube videos show that Pozzobon did as well. The PBR also requires bull riders to wear protective vests, which are designed to absorb shock and protect from punctures.
But the equipment doesn’t always help, as the Express-News story noted. In 2014, a bull threw Pozzobon to ground and stomped on him, popping his helmet off his head. Pozzobon stayed unconscious for 24 minutes, according to the story, and spent 10 days in recovery, suffering from short-term memory loss and anxiety.
This report contains information from the Star-Telegram archives
