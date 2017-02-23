Houston-area teen allegedly kills bald eagle with pellet rifle

A Harris County teen is out on bond after he allegedly shot and killed a bald eagle in the Houston area Tuesday, KHOU-TV reported.
Orlando David Delgado, 17, was charged with hunting without the landowner’s consent after officials said he admitted to killing a bald eagle with a high-powered pellet rifle, according to the Houston Chronicle.
A resident nearby told NBC-Houston that after he heard a “loud pop,” he went outside his home and witnessed three men standing near a tree where a bald eagle nested in the neighborhood before they ran off.
As the witness walked over to the area, he found the dead eagle and called 911. The three males briefly returned before officials arrived to snag a feather from the eagle and fled the scene, ABC 13 reported.
Authorities said Delgado told them he shot the eagle once and when it didn’t die, he shot it several more times, KHOU-TV reported.
Dale Jozwiak told NBC-Houston he watched over the bird until authorities arrived.
“I’ve watched the eagle for over five years and thought it was my responsibility to just stand guard over the eagle, where no one would take it away or disregard it,” Jozwiak told the station.
Due to his young age, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service did not prosecute Delgado but a game warden with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department proceeded to charge him with the hunting without consent misdemeanor, according the Houston Chronicle.
Delgado was released on bond Wednesday, NBC-Houston reported.
