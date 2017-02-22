‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip and Joanna Gaines mulling move from Waco

The husband and wife stars of a popular HGTV show have talked about moving away from their hometown of Waco, according to reports.
Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of “Fixer Upper,” have mentioned moving from Waco temporarily so they can spend more time with their four children, The Dallas Morning News reported.
The Gaineses mentioned the idea in group interviews Tuesday at their Waco store, Magnolia Market at the Silos.
They have talked about Kansas City, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and New York City, where Joanna worked as an intern with CBS News and Dan Rather before starting her work in design, according to the Dallas newspaper and People magazine.
“There are a few cities across the country that we would possibly consider if Waco did not work out,” Chip Gaines told People.
In addition to their reality home remodeling show “Fixer Upper,” reportedly HGTV’s most successful show ever, the Gaineses’ Magnolia brand empire continues to grow. They now run several businesses and are acquiring more. They said Tuesday that they talk about improving their work/life balance, as they are traveling more for work.
“We’ve got four young babies and so the farther we get from home, it makes it almost impossible for us to figure out how to keep everything in balance or in line,” Chip Gaines told People magazine.
