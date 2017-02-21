Texas

Petition wants to boot chili for tacos as Texas’ official dish

A new petition is arguing for a new “national” dish in Texas: tacos.

Self-described “taco journalist” and author Mando Rayo started the Change.Org petition to change the official state dish from chili con carne to tacos.

Chili has held the title as Texas’ state dish since 1977, after House Concurrent Resolution 18 was passed during the 65th Legislature.

Rayo argues that chili’s reign is over.

“What the tortilla does it gives the food a hug and then forms the taco,” Rayo told the Texas Standard. “Tacos were not imported here. They’re from here. They’re from this land. They’re from the people.”

Rayo told the Standard anything can be made into a taco. He also notes that a love of tacos can be found throughout Texas.

“Rooted in tradicion Mexicana and infused with Texas food culture, tacos can be eaten all across the Lonestar State. In Texas, you can find tacos almost anywhere, not just at Mexican or Tex-Mex restaurants but food trucks, trailers, gas stations, Asian food places, barbecue joints and even All-American restaurants,” his petition reads.

The petition even has the backing of the Texas Taco Council.

“So step aside chili, tacos are here to stay. I invite you, along with the Texas Taco Council (yeah, that’s a thing!) to sign this petition and let’s make tacos the national food of Texas y’all!,” the petition concludes.

So far, the petition has more than 400 signatures.

Here’s a look at Texas’ official state symbols

Category

Symbol

Bird

Mockingbird

Bread

Pan De Campo

Fish

Guadalupe Bass

Fruit

Texas Red Grapefruit

Insect

Monarch Butterfly

Motto

Friendship

Nickname

Lone Star State

Pepper

Jalapeno

Reptile

Horned Lizard

Snack

Tortilla Chips and Salsa

Sport

Rodeo

Tree

Pecan

Source: Texas Legislature Online

Read the full list here.

Texas

