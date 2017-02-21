Petition wants to boot chili for tacos as Texas’ official dish

A new petition is arguing for a new “national” dish in Texas: tacos.
Self-described “taco journalist” and author Mando Rayo started the Change.Org petition to change the official state dish from chili con carne to tacos.
Chili has held the title as Texas’ state dish since 1977, after House Concurrent Resolution 18 was passed during the 65th Legislature.
Rayo argues that chili’s reign is over.
“What the tortilla does it gives the food a hug and then forms the taco,” Rayo told the Texas Standard. “Tacos were not imported here. They’re from here. They’re from this land. They’re from the people.”
Rayo told the Standard anything can be made into a taco. He also notes that a love of tacos can be found throughout Texas.
“Rooted in tradicion Mexicana and infused with Texas food culture, tacos can be eaten all across the Lonestar State. In Texas, you can find tacos almost anywhere, not just at Mexican or Tex-Mex restaurants but food trucks, trailers, gas stations, Asian food places, barbecue joints and even All-American restaurants,” his petition reads.
The petition even has the backing of the Texas Taco Council.
“So step aside chili, tacos are here to stay. I invite you, along with the Texas Taco Council (yeah, that’s a thing!) to sign this petition and let’s make tacos the national food of Texas y’all!,” the petition concludes.
So far, the petition has more than 400 signatures.
Here’s a look at Texas’ official state symbols
Category
Symbol
Bird
Mockingbird
Bread
Pan De Campo
Fish
Guadalupe Bass
Fruit
Texas Red Grapefruit
Insect
Monarch Butterfly
Motto
Friendship
Nickname
Lone Star State
Pepper
Jalapeno
Reptile
Horned Lizard
Snack
Tortilla Chips and Salsa
Sport
Rodeo
Tree
Pecan
Source: Texas Legislature Online
Read the full list here.
