Ex-Maypearl police chief gets 40 years in prison for molesting teen girl

A former Maypearl police chief who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to 40 years in prison Tuesday, the Ellis County district attorney’s office announced.
Kevin Coffey, 51, was found guilty last week of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. A jury sentenced him to 20 years on each conviction, the maximum punishment.
At trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Coffey molested a teenage girl in his police office when the girl was 14, according to a district attorney’s office press release. Coffey also talked with the girl on Skype for 20 hours over a seven-month period, the release said.
The girl, now 16, testified against Coffey, along with several other girls and a woman who alleged Coffey lured them in by making them feel special, the Dallas Morning News reported.
Prosecutors also presented evidence that Coffey possessed child pornography on his personal computer, including picture of girls he met through his job as an officer, the district attorney’s office said.
When asked by a prosecutor during the trial if he was a pervert, Coffey said, “Well, yeah, I guess that I am.”
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
