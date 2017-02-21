Meet the Texas steer believed to have the world’s longest horns

A South Texas steer is believed to be the new record-holder for the world’s longest horns — and he might not be done growing them out.
Tejas Tip 2 Tip, an 8-year-old living on a ranch in Yorktown, southeast of San Antonio, recently had his horns measured at 10 feet and 2 3/4 inches, according to the Victoria Advocate. His owner, Todd Taylor, told the newspaper that his prized steer could still grow another inch on both horns.
For now, Tejas Tip 2 Tip already bests the current record-holder, Lazy J’s Bluegrass, whose horns measured 10 feet and one inch in September, according to the Guinness World Records.
Tejas Tip 2 Tip hasn’t been certified by Guinness, so the record isn’t official yet — Taylor hopes to do so before selling him May 5, the Advocate reported. Taylor should get a nice chunk of change for Tip 2 Tip: One of the steer’s siblings sold for about $87,500 last year.
“Longhorns are the equivalent of a coin to a coin collector,” Taylor told the Advocate “People want to possess him and look at him.”
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
