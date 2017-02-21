Texas Monthly editor walks back ‘Texans don’t care about politics’

Say what? The new editor-in-chief had some walking back to do Tuesday after he was quoted Monday saying “Texans don’t care about politics.”
The now internet-famous quote, published in a Monday piece by the Columbia Journalism Review, has generated a social-media fury.
Just when more people in Texas than is year care about politics, Texas Monthly, monthly wants to become a lifestyle rag.— Mark S. Novak (@Marknovakusa) February 21, 2017
The role of the media is to keep the people informed, not entertained. I do not respect this decision by Texas Monthly. pic.twitter.com/08bGkeE1rs— Emanuel Zbeda (@therealezway) February 21, 2017
Taliaferro responded on Twitter on Monday.
Amazing to have a quote taken so far out of context by the @CJR. Texas Monthly has and always will cover politics.— Tim Taliaferro (@timtaliaferro) February 20, 2017
The CJR had something to say about that:
Here's some additional context for the quote from @timtaliaferro in our story about Texas Monthly. https://t.co/OSk9ALI5Z4 pic.twitter.com/n0QGsEA6t1— CJR (@CJR) February 21, 2017
Taliaferro went on to publish a long note online Tuesday saying he gave the CJR the wrong impression.
“The news ricocheted across social media, and it brought many a heart rate soaring up, mine included,” he writes.
He continues, “Let me first say that I know Texans care about politics, and deeply, especially in these times. Let me also say that I am committed to covering politics, as Texas Monthly has done since its inception, and to uphold its tradition of long-form journalism.
“What I was trying to point out is that there is much more to the Texas identity.”
The magazine has won 13 national magazine awards since it was founded in 1973 for general excellence, public interest, politics and feature writing, according to its website.
The CJR story talked about Taliaferro’s move to editor-in-chief after the sale of the magazine to Genesis Park LP, and how he hopes to focus on “growing the lifestyle vertical because ‘lifestyle sells Texas Monthly better.’ ”
Tuesday, he explained, “Texans care about politics, yes, but they also want to know about barbecue. And energy. And music. And football.”
Taliaferro, 33, was previously vice president for communications and digital strategy for Texas Exes, the University of Texas alumni association, and editor-in-chief of Alcalde, the UT alumni magazine, the CJR story says.
He writes in Tuesday’s note that he has loved Texas Monthly since he was a junior in college.
“It was the magazine that made me realize what journalism could do and be for a community. The way it trained a careful and scrutinizing eye on Texas political figures and explored the public policy questions facing our state helped me see that smart reporting and beautiful storytelling could change lives. It could also be a ton of fun.”
