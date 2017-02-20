Settlements reached in West fertilizer plant explosion

Partial settlements were approved by a judge Friday for 11 children and their families who filed lawsuits after a fertilizer plant explosion in West in 2013, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported.
Sandra Ortiz, whose husband, Mariano C. Saldivar, was killed in an apartment complex near the blast, and her 11-year-old son were plaintiffs included in the settlements, which were confidential.
Ortiz’s son suffered hearing loss and cuts from flying debris.
In court, Ortiz said she was satisfied with the partial settlement, according to the Tribune-Herald.
El Dorado Chemical Co. and International Chemical Co. were the defendants involved in Friday’s settlements. Ongoing lawsuits related to the explosion — which killed 15 people and injured hundreds — are also pending against CF Industries and Adair Grain Co., the Tribune-Herald reported.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments