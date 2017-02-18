Following ruckus, ‘Billy Kidd,’ ‘Jesse James’ arrested in West Texas

A pair of brothers arrested in West Texas after causing ruckus at a bar were living up to their outlaw namesakes.
The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports brothers Billy Kidd Gomez, 25, and Jesse James Gomez, 22, were arrested last weekend and face public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges along with misdemeanor warrants.
Brothers Jesse James, Billy Kidd arrested after disturbance at #Lubbock bar https://t.co/SUweiOzp0d #Odd pic.twitter.com/jwzUSphw1x— A-J Media (@lubbockonline) February 16, 2017
The newspaper reports that early Sunday the brothers were kicked out of the Klusoz Martini Lounge in Lubbock, and a responding officer described the two as “combative and aggressive.”
According to the report, the men allegedly stood in the middle of the road in an attempt to get into a fight with bar staff.
Following a pat down of the pair, police found a knife with a blade more than five and a half inches long on one of the brothers.
The newspaper reports both were taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. According to online records, both have been released on bond.
