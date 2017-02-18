Texas

February 18, 2017 2:41 PM

Following ruckus, ‘Billy Kidd,’ ‘Jesse James’ arrested in West Texas

By Bryan Bastible

bbastible@star-telegram.com

Lubbock

A pair of brothers arrested in West Texas after causing ruckus at a bar were living up to their outlaw namesakes.

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports brothers Billy Kidd Gomez, 25, and Jesse James Gomez, 22, were arrested last weekend and face public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges along with misdemeanor warrants.

The newspaper reports that early Sunday the brothers were kicked out of the Klusoz Martini Lounge in Lubbock, and a responding officer described the two as “combative and aggressive.”

According to the report, the men allegedly stood in the middle of the road in an attempt to get into a fight with bar staff.

Following a pat down of the pair, police found a knife with a blade more than five and a half inches long on one of the brothers.

The newspaper reports both were taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. According to online records, both have been released on bond.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 15

Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Police warn citizens not to attempt to arrest or detain of the subj

 

Related content

Texas

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos