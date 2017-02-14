Texas

February 14, 2017 9:23 AM

Houston area urged to take cover after tornado reportedly spotted

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

HOUSTON

A tornado warning was issued for Houston and some of the surrounding area Tuesday morning after a spotter reported a tornado touchdown, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The National Weather Service in Houston issued the tornado warning at 8:37 a.m. and it’ll last until 10 a.m.

The weather service told the Houston newspaper that a trained spotter reported a brief tornado touchdown in the area.

Check back for updates.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

Related content

Texas

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos