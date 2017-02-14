Houston area urged to take cover after tornado reportedly spotted

A tornado warning was issued for Houston and some of the surrounding area Tuesday morning after a spotter reported a tornado touchdown, according to the Houston Chronicle.
The National Weather Service in Houston issued the tornado warning at 8:37 a.m. and it’ll last until 10 a.m.
⚠️ Take Cover! Tornado Warning including Houston TX, Pearland TX, Sugar Land TX until 9:15 AM CST pic.twitter.com/0gcpKlS4kn— NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) February 14, 2017
The weather service told the Houston newspaper that a trained spotter reported a brief tornado touchdown in the area.
