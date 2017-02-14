Houston area urged to take cover after tornado reportedly spotted

0:57 Arlington homeowner fatally shoots teen breaking into car, police say Pause

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

4:29 North Texas police help woman with surprise pregnancy announcement

1:53 The Pastor at Babe’s Chicken Dinner House

2:57 Mansfield Timberview thumps Arlington Seguin 73-37 in bi-district

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

0:50 Birdville's Amy Ingram is emotional after Hawk's third straight Bi-District crown

0:53 Rainy Valentine's Day morning in DFW