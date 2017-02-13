Hey, Valentine: Texas brewery offers to marry couples, provide Houston honeymoon

With the average wedding costing more than $31,000, a Texas brewery wants to help out.
At the Big Texas Beer Fest on March 31 to April 1 in Dallas, Saint Arnold Brewing Company is offering to marry people and provide a two-day honeymoon in Houston.
The main requirements are that you’d have to bring a legal marriage license in hand and actually buy tickets to the festival, which are $35 for general admission for March 31 and $39 for general admission on April 1.
“Saint Arnold” himself will perform the ceremony, and the brewery says he’s legally ordained.
The “beer-filled Houston honeymoon” includes a hotel for two nights, a VIP tour of Saint Arnold and a beer dinner at Underbelly, which is owned by James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd.
The date of the honeymoon will be later determined by the couple, hotel, restaurant and brewery staff.
Saint Arnold stresses this would be a legal ceremony. Hesitant brides or grooms need not apply.
