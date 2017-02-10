Texas man’s obituary: ‘He did not contribute to society’

At least he was a good boxer?
As the Houston Chronicle notes, that’s about the only positive thing mentioned in the obituary for Leslie Ray “Popeye” Charping, a 74-year-old Galveston resident who died Jan. 30.
His family’s final tribute described him as “abusive” with a commitment to “drinking, drugs, womanizing and being generally offensive.”
“Leslie’s life served no other obvious purpose, he did not contribute to society or serve his community and he possessed no redeeming qualities besides quick whited [sic] sarcasm which was amusing during his sober days,” said the obituary, which apparently crashed the Carnes Funeral Home website by Friday night.
The Chronicle reported that Charping had several convictions in Harris County over the years: assault in 1979; assaulting a family member by pouring hot liquid on his wife in 2008; and a violating of restraining order in 2009, when he threatened to kill a female relative.
His obituary said he would receive no funeral. Instead, he was to be cremated and kept in a barn until the family donkey’s wood shavings run out.
“Leslie’s passing proves that evil does in fact die,” the obituary said, “and hopefully marks a time of healing and safety for all.”
