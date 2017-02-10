Texas

February 10, 2017 7:53 AM

Immigration officer hurt during arrest in Austin, reports say

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

AUSTIN

An immigration officer was injured while trying to arrest someone, according to media reports.

The immigration officer was attempting to make the arrest early Friday morning in northwest Austin when a scuffle ensued and the officer was injured, according to KVUE-TV.

The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries believed to not be life-threatening.

KXAN-TV reported that the incident started out as a traffic stop and involved two women who had warrants. The Austin TV station also reported that two suspects were placed in custody.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808

Texas

