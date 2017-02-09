Texas mom staged daughter’s kidnapping with help from grandmother, police say

A Texas woman and her mother staged a kidnapping of her daughter, police said, with the woman duct-taping and locking herself and the girl in the trunk of a car.
Tiffany Hawkins, the 7-year-old girl’s mother, and Brandy Springer, the girl’s grandmother, were arrested on Wednesday, charged with filing a false report with Beaumont police.
The hoax happened last week, according to a police press release on Facebook, and included pictures of Hawkins, 25, and her daughter bound with duct tape.
The pictures were then sent to Hawkins’ boyfriend in an attempt to explain missing money, police said.
Before the fake kidnapping was reported to police, Hawkins locked herself and her daughter locked in a trunk.
Police found Hawkins and the girl locked in the trunk that same night, the Beaumont Enterprise reported. Springer, 38, is Hawkins’ mother, according to the newspaper.
Both women admitted to staging the kidnapping, KMBT-TV reported.
Hawkins provided a handwritten statement to media, apologizing for the incident.
“I can assure you that this will not be a repeat incident,” the statement said, according to KMBT.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments