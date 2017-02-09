North Texas police help woman with surprise pregnancy announcement

Michelle Blackmore was shaking and sweating when police pulled her and her husband over, not because they were doing something wrong - but in hopes to pull off a big surprise.
Blackmore requested help from the Wylie Police Department in order to tell her husband she is pregnant.
“I wanted to do something no one else had done,” Blackmore said.
When the officers pulled them over, her husband Wayne thought it was because he didn’t have a font license plate. He went on to tell the officers that he took it off because Michelle thought it looked “dorky.”
The officer then advised Wayne that just because something looks dorky or someone says something is not important, it is still the law.
“As a parent, we also have to make sure we’re good role models,” the officer continued. “And seeing as how you’re in that boat now, don’t you think you should do the same?”
Wayne then turned to Michelle and while laughing, she showed her husband the positive pregnancy test.
“You’re an idiot,” he responded.
The two recently traveled to the Czech Republic for their second in-vitro fertilization procedure. She said the first attempt ended in a miscarriage and that they’ve been undergoing treatments for a few years.
“I didn’t expect him to cry but I definitely didn’t expect his reaction,” Michelle said. “But I do pull a lot of pranks on him so it was probably deserved.”
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
