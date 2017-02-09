Authorities seek information on missing Hill County man

Authorities are asking for help to find a 30-year-old Hill County man who has been missing since 2014. Foul play is suspected in his disappearance.
The Hill County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety appealed for help to locate John Terry, who was last seen leaving a Walmart in Hillsboro on Oct. 17, 2014.
A day later, Terry’s 2014 Jeep Compass was found abandoned on County Road 2346 in Abbott, about 25 miles from his home.
Abbott High School was having their homecoming that night when Terry, a father of two young boys, disappeared, authorities said.
Terry was wearing a black T-shirt, bluejeans, tan work boots and a blue Dallas Cowboys ballcap featuring a “D” in white embroidery.
Terry is about 5-foot-9, weighs about 180 pounds and had a full beard when he disappeared. He has a vertical scar that runs the length of his right ear. He has a tribal dragon tattoo on the back of his left arm and a tattoo of “1984” across the top of his chest.
Anyone with information about John Terry should contact the Missing Persons Clearinghouse at MPCH@dps.texas.gov or 1-800-346-3243 or the Hill County Sheriff’s Office 254-582-5313.
Source: Texas Department of Public Safety
