So, a pot-bellied pig wanders into a gas station in Texas

This little piggy went to market ... and surprised the heck out of some customers early Wednesday.
Corpus Christi police came and corraled the persistent pot-bellied pig, whom they said was friendly. Maybe a little too friendly.
It can be seen on surveillance video following one man very closely for more than a minute in the parking lot of a Stripes convenience store and gas station at around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Police reportedly kept the pig occupied until Animal Care Services arrived. The pig had some injuries on its back, but an Animal Care Services representative said the “scrapes” weren’t serious and likely were caused by a fence or maybe another animal.
Police said they believe the pig is a pet, but as of Wednesday afternoon nobody had called to claim it. Anyone with information can call (361) 826-4630, so this little piggy can go wee, wee all the way home.
Comments