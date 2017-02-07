Texas

February 7, 2017 7:05 PM

They looked like limes, but that didn’t fool Border Patrol

By Ryan Osborne

PHARR

Border Patrol officers near McAllen made an interesting discovery last week: Nearly 4,000 pounds of marijuana were being held in what initially appeared to be a large shipment of key limes.

The bust was made Jan. 30 when officers were inspecting a tractor-trailer at the Pharr International Bridge, according to a Customs and Border Protection press release Tuesday.

Nearly 35,000 lime-shaped packages containing just under 3,950 pounds of marijuana, valued at about $789,000, were uncovered.

The drugs were concealed within a larger shipment of key limes. Federal agents continue to investigate.

How cartel drugs are smuggled at the border

At border towns, cartel drug smugglers are only limited by their imagination, often hiding drugs in secret compartments within vehicles.

Texas

