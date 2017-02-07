The Ellen Show gives UT Austin students chance to go to the Grammy Awards

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side Pause

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

4:28 Inside Chip and Joanna Gaineses' Magnolia House

2:03 Video Graphic: Wind turbines, how they’re built and how they work

9:09 Woman finds 250-pound alligator swimming in her pool

0:34 Lt. Governor weighs in on FWISD transgender bathroom policy

3:10 Chip Gaines on making marriage work

2:36 The best celebrity cameos of Super Bowl 51 commercials

0:32 Two-car wreck flips one car and sends six people to the hospital