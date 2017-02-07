The Ellen Show gives UT Austin students chance to go to the Grammy Awards

Comedian and TV show host, Ellen DeGeneres, tweeted the chance of a lifetime for UT Austin students Tuesday afternoon.
“If you’ve ever wanted to go to the #Grammys, get your Beyoncé costume together. Right now,” DeGeneres tweeted as her show began to set up on campus.
Hey @UTAustin! If you've ever wanted to go to the #Grammys, get your Beyonce costume together. Right now.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 7, 2017
Her tweet Monday mentioned her appearance via satellite at the Georgia Tech University campus last week and hinted the how would be coming to UT Austin when she said, “I hope you’re free tomorrow.”
Last week two people at Georgia Tech won tickets to the #SuperBowl. @UTAustin, I hope you’re free tomorrow.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 6, 2017
Prior to her satellite arrival at the Georgia Tech campus she tweeted telling students to keep an eye out for her tweets and that they’d be glad they did.
I’ve got tickets to the #SuperBowl for someone dressed as a kitten with the biggest bowl you can find. I’ll see you at 4:30 at @GeorgiaTech!— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 1, 2017
Hundreds of students gathered at the Georgia Tech campus and two students, dressed as kittens, were rewarded with free tickets to the Super Bowl, according to a tweet from DeGeneres.
Since the Super Bowl is over, she won’t be giving away those tickets and longhorn students are in for a surprise if The Ellen DeGeneres Show does make an appearance on campus Tuesday.
Thanks to all the wonderful kittens & everyone who came to @GeorgiaTech! Technically speaking, you looked incredible https://t.co/WAbFiZuu0u pic.twitter.com/AmPNgNZf47— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 2, 2017
