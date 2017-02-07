Texas

February 7, 2017 10:05 AM

The Ellen Show gives UT Austin students chance to go to the Grammy Awards

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

AUSTIN

Comedian and TV show host, Ellen DeGeneres, tweeted the chance of a lifetime for UT Austin students Tuesday afternoon.

“If you’ve ever wanted to go to the #Grammys, get your Beyoncé costume together. Right now,” DeGeneres tweeted as her show began to set up on campus.

Her tweet Monday mentioned her appearance via satellite at the Georgia Tech University campus last week and hinted the how would be coming to UT Austin when she said, “I hope you’re free tomorrow.”

Prior to her satellite arrival at the Georgia Tech campus she tweeted telling students to keep an eye out for her tweets and that they’d be glad they did.

Hundreds of students gathered at the Georgia Tech campus and two students, dressed as kittens, were rewarded with free tickets to the Super Bowl, according to a tweet from DeGeneres.

Since the Super Bowl is over, she won’t be giving away those tickets and longhorn students are in for a surprise if The Ellen DeGeneres Show does make an appearance on campus Tuesday.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

