February 6, 2017 9:38 PM

Poll names Texas one of top 10 happiest states

By Bryan Bastible

Texans have a lot to smile about, according to a new poll.

A recent Gallup poll named Texas as one of the top 10 happiest states. Hawaii and Alaska topped the list, with the Lone Star State coming in at No. 10. It was the sixth time the Aloha State was at No. 1.

The poll based its data on more than 177,000 interviews across the United States last year and gave each state a “well-being index.” It graded each state on five elements: purpose, social, financial, community and physical.

Texas’ score was 63.1 compared to Hawaii’s at 65.2. West Virginia, which came in last, had a score of 58.9. Oklahoma and Arkansas both scored in the bottom 10.

The nation’s score was 62.1, which was up from the year before at 61.7.

The poll notes that Texas leads in the “purpose” category, which it defines as “liking what you do each day and being motivated to achieve your goals.”

Citing an analysis by the Office of the State Demographer, the Texas Tribune reported that 5.9 million people moved to the Lone Star State from 2005 to 2013, with 4.8 million coming from another state.

States With 10 Highest Well-Being Scores, 2016

State

Well-Being

Index Score

Hawaii

65.2

Alaska

64.0

South Dakota

63.7

Maine

63.6

Colorado

63.5

Vermont

63.5

Arizona

63.4

Montana

63.2

Minnesota

63.2

Texas

63.1

States With 10 Lowest Well-Being Scores, 2016

State

Well-Being

Index Score

West Virginia

58.9

Kentucky

60.5

Oklahoma

60.5

Indiana

60.5

Arkansas

60.8

Ohio

60.9

Alabama

61.0

Louisiana

61.0

Rhode Island

61.3

Mississippi

61.3

Source: Gallup Well Being Index

