Texas couple’s engagement photos made to order at Whataburger

When Luis Limon and Denise Gomez were looking for places to shoot their engagement photos, they didn’t want the typical outdoor shoot.

They had something else in mind: Whataburger. So the couple approached photographer Nicole Conrad about their venue idea, and she was happy to help.

“It is their favorite place,” Conrad told the San Antonio Express-News. She posted the photos on Facebook for her photography business, Itsy Bitsy Photography & Gifts.

“It all came out really cute,” Conrad told the Express-News.

She said she’ll shoot the couple’s wedding in March, but that venue won’t be serving fries or burgers. However, the newspaper reports the bride joked about getting Whataburger to cater.

“It’s where we go,” Gomez, the bride-to-be, told the newspaper. “We’re there a couple times a week, we love it.”

Maybe their love for Whataburger can inspire a dance, like a Fort Worth Paschal grad’s wedding video that went viral.

