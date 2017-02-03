Police investigating human remains found near where Zuzu Verk went missing

Police are investigating human remains found in northwest Alpine, near where college student Zuzu Verk went missing on Oct. 12.
Alpine police are assisting the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office with the remains found in a shallow grave just off the road.
The investigation is ongoing and police said the remains were sent off for identification.
Verk, of North Fort Worth, went missing Oct. 12 after going on a date with her boyfriend, Robert Fabian. After her disappearance, police said Fabian was not cooperating with investigators.
Reporters with WFAA obtained search warrants that state Fabian called his friend Chris Estrada twice during the early morning hours of Verk’s disappearance.
A separate warrant stated that Fabian borrowed a Ford F-150 pickup early Oct. 12. John Franco, who lives directly below Fabian in an apartment complex across from Sul Ross State University, told the station that he could hear arguing and pacing the night Verk disappeared, the WFAA story said.
Another search warrant, for Estrada’s Ford Mustang, says that in the days after Verk’s disappearance, Fabian was acting “very nervous” and that Estrada tried to get his car cleaned three times at a local auto shop, WFAA reported.
Verk is from the Keller/North Fort Worth area and graduated from Timber Creek High School.
The reward for information leading to her safe return reached $200,000 in October as authorities continued to search. The search encompassed several counties and a large area around Alpine and the U.S. border with Mexico near the Big Bend state and national parks.
