Bald eagle found ‘barely alive’ in Texas improving in nonprofit’s care

A bald eagle that was found in east Texas is being nursed back to health at a nonprofit near Houston.
Friends of Texas Wildlife posted on its Facebook page Thursday that a game warden brought in a bald eagle in “grave condition” on Jan. 23. The eagle was found “barely alive” on the side of a dirt road near Crockett, suffering from lead poisoning.
The male eagle was too weak to stand and couldn’t keep any food down, the nonprofit said on Facebook. Since then, the eagle has received around-the-clock care, fluid therapy, tube feeding and chelation therapy to help get the lead from his system.
The eagle’s survival is still uncertain, though in the last four days, he regained the ability to stand and keep down solid food.
The nonprofit said that the eagle’s care will be “long-term and expensive,” and the group wants is seeking donations to help with the costs. To donate, visit the nonprofit’s website.
