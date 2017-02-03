Denton Buc-ee’s begins groundwork off I-35E, set to open in 2018

The iconic and enormous travel center with the beloved beaver mascot is making its way to North Texas once again as construction begins at the newest location in Denton.
Groundwork is taking place off southbound Interstate 35E just before Unicorn Lake Boulevard. The travel center will be set farther off the frontage road, toward the back of the 38-acre property, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported.
Building construction should begin this summer with an open date expected sometime in 2018. The location will be 52,000 square feet with 96 gas pumps, according to the Record-Chronicle.
This Buc-ee’s will be near other popular spots in south Denton off I-35E such as the Cinemark movie theater, Chuy’s Tex-Mex, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, among others.
The Denton location is just 20 miles from the Buc-ee’s near Texas Motor Speedway which opened last May in north Fort Worth.
Just as at the Fort Worth location, a QuikTrip gas station sits on the other side of the interstate, which may spark competition for low gas prices as the two on I-35W are known for having some of the lowest prices in North Texas.
Buc-ee’s is known for its low gas prices, clean restrooms, vast rows of gas pumps, wide selection of snacks and fresh jerky and fudge.
