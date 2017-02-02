Fort Worth says it's not sanctuary city after officer video

Fort Worth officials say a police officer was only speaking for himself when he said in a Facebook video that Fort Worth police are not immigration officers and crime victims can seek help without fear of deportation.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports (http://bit.ly/2l0gwQi ) Officer Daniel Segura posted the video on his personal Facebook page on Wednesday.
Segura says he posted the video after getting "constant" messages from scared residents.
In separate statements, Mayor Betsy Price and the police department said officials enforce all laws and that Fort Worth is "not a sanctuary city."
Such cities are often described as ones that tell police not to inquire about the immigration status of those they arrest.
The Texas Legislature is currently considering legislation to ban "sanctuary cities."
