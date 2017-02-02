Texas

February 2, 2017 6:30 PM

Texas students reportedly yell, ‘Heil Hitler!’ ‘Heil Trump!’ during class photo

By Ryan Osborne

About 70 students at Cypress Ranch High School near Houston reportedly gave Nazi salutes and chanted “Heil Hitler” and “Heil Trump” during a senior class photo this week.

The incident prompted school officials to send a letter home to parents, according to KPRC-TV, acknowledging that “several students made the poor choice of displaying inappropriate gestures” during the photo.

KPRC received an email from a student who witnessed the alleged salutes.

The student, who wished to remain anonymous, told the TV station that the class photo was taken Tuesday. After a serious picture was taken, the class posed for a funny one.

A photo obtained by KPRC shows several students with their arms extended and hands pointed upward during the shot.

“It was pretty terrifying,” the student witness told the TV station.

