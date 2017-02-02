Burleson man dies after being electrocuted in work accident in Godley

A 26-year-old man died after he was electrocuted while putting up a business sign in Godley on Wednesday afternoon.
Aaron Stevens of Burleson died in the hospital after he hit his head on a power line, said Sgt. Matthew Cantrell, Godley police spokesman.
Stevens and his brother were putting up a sign for Multi-Chem, an oilfield chemical business at 6000 County Road 1001, when the lift they were in was accidentally raised too high and Stevens’ head hit the power line, Cantrell said.
First responders performed CPR and took Stevens by CareFlite to Texas Health Cleburne Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:16 p.m.
Police did not know who Stevens worked for but stated that he was not employed by Multi-Chem.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments