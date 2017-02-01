Texas scientists worry about research funding under Trump

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect Pause

4:28 Inside Chip and Joanna Gaineses' Magnolia House

0:37 Several travelers from Muslim countries detained overnight Monday at DFW Airport

1:17 Detainee discusses treatment at DFW Airport

1:35 Mailroom burglars open, swipe packages at Fairmount Apartments

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia

2:11 Mansfield ISD signing day

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo