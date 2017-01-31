Execution halted for man convicted in Corpus Christi stabbing death

1:10 Early morning scene at DFW Airport Pause

1:17 Detainee discusses treatment at DFW Airport

0:53 How cartel drugs are smuggled at the border

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

1:26 Jimmy Johnson on Belichick, Brady

0:37 Several travelers from Muslim countries detained overnight Monday at DFW Airport

0:54 Junior bull rider goes for wild ride at Stock Show

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg