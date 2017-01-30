The Latest: Lawyers volunteer to help DFW Airport detainees

The Latest on the Texas response to President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven nations deemed terrorist hotbeds by Trump administration officials (all times local):
7:45 p.m.
Dozens of protesters gathered in downtown Dallas for a candlelight vigil to protest the detention of dozens of immigrants at U.S. airports under a travel ban issued by President Donald Trump.
Attorneys volunteering their services to the detainees at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport say about two dozen immigrants have been detained at DFW since the ban was issued. Attorney Chris Hamilton says volunteer attorneys contacted by the families of detainees have obtained the release of 12, but 11 remain in detention at the North Texas airport, including a family of three.
Hamilton says families have been the primary source of information for the volunteer legal team, that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have sparing at best with any information.
4 p.m.
Scores of North Texas lawyers are volunteering to help foreign nationals detained at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport because of President Donald Trump's travel ban.
As many as 100 lawyers at a time have donated their time at a "war room" at an airport-area hotel, preparing writs of habeas corpus and other documents to free travelers caught in the ban.
Angela Hunt, a former Dallas City Council member, said she and other lawyers met Saturday morning to help travelers detained at DFW Airport. She said "it's very, very distressing that this most fundamental of human rights under the Constitution is being denied."
A GoFundMe.com page set up to defray the costs of the facilities being used had raised more than half of its $20,000 goal by late Monday afternoon.
