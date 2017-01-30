Fundraiser for Texas mosque destroyed by fire exceeds goal of $850k

The mosque in South Texas that burned down Saturday has raised more than its $850,000 goal in less than two days.
The Victoria Islamic Center, which has been the target of vandalism in the past, burned down early Saturday, according to the Associated Press.
Investigators were stilling working to determine the cause of the fire later in the weekend, and Victoria Fire Chief Taner Drake told the Victoria Advocate that the investigation could take “many, many” months.
An online fundraiser was launched to support the mosque and by Monday afternoon had raised more than $880,000.
