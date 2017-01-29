Texas

January 29, 2017 6:07 PM

Texas man fatally shoots wife, teenager before killing self

The Associated Press
McALLEN, Texas

A South Texas man has shot and killed his wife and stepdaughter as they spoke with police and then wounded another stepdaughter before killing himself.

McAllen police said in a statement Saturday that 30-year-old Cruz Orlando Pinon was found dead inside a home after firing on his family as well as officers late Friday evening.

Investigators say officers responded following a confrontation between Pinon and a 14-year-old girl in the home. The girl while speaking with officers accused Pinon of an unrelated crime and Pinon then began firing on them.

Authorities say 42-year-old Santos Berenice Garcia was killed along with her 16-year-old daughter.

Pinon retreated into the home where he shot and wounded his 13-year-old stepdaughter before shooting himself. Police say the 13-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition.

No officers were injured.

Related content

Texas

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos