Trump's latest executive order blocks settlement of thousands of refugees to Texas

2:00 No one injured in Dallas three-alarm fire Pause

1:20 Doomsday clock moves forward

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player

1:20 TCU baseball is back in season

4:51 Fort Worth mayor to mother arrested in viral video: I was appalled by officer's behavior

12:25 Leaked bodycam footage of Fort Worth viral video arrest