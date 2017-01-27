The caregiver caught on video hitting elderly woman has been arrested

The Texas caregiver who was caught on video hitting the elderly woman she was supposed to be caring for has been arrested by Houston police, according to media reports.
Earlier this week, Memorial Villages police said Brenda Floyd was wanted because of a video showing Floyd repeatedly hitting Dorothy Bratten, a 94-year-old Alzheimer’s patient, KHOU-TV reported.
Floyd was booked into jail Friday morning after her arrest in north Houston on a charge of assault with bodily injury of the elderly/disabled.
Around New Year’s Eve, Bratten’s son noticed bruises on her body. Bratten can’t speak for herself, so he set up a webcam in her living room, KTRK-TV reported.
The next day, video showed Floyd — who was supposed to be taking care of Bratten — hitting Bratten because she was upset that Bratten fed her dog “people food,” KHOU-TV reported.
