1 killed in crash of small plane in San Antonio

One person was killed in the crash of a small airplane in southern San Antonio.
The Federal Aviation Administration reports the single-engine Cirrus SR22 aircraft went down about 4 p.m. Wednesday one mile east of Stinson Municipal Airport in the heart of the San Antonio mission district.
Battalion Chief Russell Johnson of the San Antonio Fire Department says the pilot was the only person aboard and was killed outright. Johnson said no distress calls had been heard from the aircraft.
The plane had taken off from San Antonio International Airport. The FAA says the cause of the crash is unknown. The agency and the National Transportation Safety Board are sending investigators to the crash site.
